Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
How to buy tickets for WWE Live in the UK

How to buy tickets for WWE Live in the UK

Here's everything you need to know to get tickets for WWE Live

WWE Live India (Getty, MH)

WWE Live is returning to the UK once again this year, offering a night of family-friendly entertainment with the energy and atmosphere of a rock concert.

Advertisement

The annual event blends sport and entertainment, promising wrestling matches between the biggest WWE Superstars.

Talent is subject to change, but some of the big names set to be taking to the ring on this action-filled tour include Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose.

The 10-day UK tour runs from the 9th-18th May and will be stopping off at Bournemouth, London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle and Sheffield.

Watch the trailer to WWE Live at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena:

Tickets are now available, so if you want to see your favourite Superstars live in action and an unforgettable night of sports entertainment, here are the details you need.

WWE Live will visit:

9 May – Bournemouth International Centre

10 May – Belfast The SSE Arena

11 May – Dublin 3Arena

14 May – London The O2

15 May – London The O2

15 May – Birmingham Genting Arena

16 May – Liverpool Echo Arena

17 May – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Advertisement

18 May – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Tags

You might like

Harry Kane (Getty, EH)

The best sporting events to look out for in 2018

Anthony Joshua (Getty, JG)

The greatest moments in sport in 2017

imagenotavailable1

Richard Osman on finding darts even more nerve-wracking than working with the Chuckle Brothers

imagenotavailable1

What BBC sports coverage is under threat from the cuts?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more