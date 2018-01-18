EastEnders star Maddy Hill joins Casualty cast to play new paramedic

The actress's first scenes on the medical drama will be shown this summer

Former EastEnders star Maddy Hill has joined the cast of Casualty, where she’ll be playing the role of new paramedic Ruby.

Hill – who portrayed Nancy Carter on EastEnders between 2014 and 2016 – will start filming on the BBC1 medical drama next month, with her first scenes set to be shown over the summer.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with the BBC again on Casualty. It’s such a well-loved and respected show and the role of Ruby is like no one I’ve ever played before,” Hill told The Sun.

During her years in Albert Square, the actress scooped Best Newcomer awards at both the NTAs and the British Soap Awards. High-profile storylines for her character included Nancy’s epilepsy and on-off relationship with Tamwar Masood (Himesh Patel).

Lucy Rafferty, series producer at Casualty, said of Hill’s signing: “We are so thrilled and excited about Maddy joining the cast of Casualty.

“She’s a fantastic actress with such warmth and fabulous range that we’re sure she’ll be a massive hit with our audience.”

