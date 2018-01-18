EastEnders return: who is TJ Spraggan?

Tiff's brother is back in Walford for the first time since 2014

EastEnders have brought back the character of TJ Spraggan in a surprise appearance during tonight’s episode.

TJ came to the Fowler house having been summoned by Whitney Carter to shed some light on their teenage sister Tiffany Butcher’s recent unruly behaviour.

Determined to get to the bottom of why Tiff has run away from mum Bianca and the family in Milton Keynes, and lied that B tried to kill herself when in actual fact she’s just gone on a cruise, Whit hopes TJ can provide some answers.

TJ, played by George Sergeant, is the eldest son of Terry Spraggan, Bianca’s partner, who moved to Albert Square with his dad and younger sister Rosie in 2013.

Shacking up with Bianca and her brood – daughter Tiff, sons Liam and Morgan and stepdaughter Whitney – teenager TJ’s biggest storyline during his year on the show was fathering Cindy Williams’s baby girl Beth, and the school kids’ struggle with underage parenthood.

TJ moved to Milton Keynes with Terry, Bianca, Rosie, Tiff and Morgan in 2014 to make a fresh start, and daughter Beth was taken to live with them the following year when Terry briefly returned to the Square to collect her from Cindy and the Beales.

Three and a half years since leaving Walford TJ is back, but can he help Whit keep Tiff on the straight and narrow? And how long will he be back?

