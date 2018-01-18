How to buy tickets to Carl Frampton’s fight with Nonito Donaire

Here's everything you need to know if you want to get tickets to see Frampton take on 'The Filipino flash' in the SSE Arena, Belfast

Northern Irish boxer Carl Frampton is to fight former four-weight world titleist Nonito Dondire on 21st April in Belfast, and tickets are available now. With two elite featherweight boxers going head to head, Belfast fight fans are in for a treat.

Thirty five-year-old Donaire, known as ‘The Filipino flash’ is a world champion, having won titles in flyweight, bantamweight, super-bantamweight and featherweight divisions. He’s a big name to come to Belfast and Frampton, 30, is using the fight as an opportunity to get ready for a world title bout in the summer.

Back in January 2017, Frampton lost his world title (the WBA featherweight crown) to Leo Santa Cruz but has since been back performing well, against the likes of Horacio Garcia.

The fight is taking place in Belfast SSE Arena, click on the link for further information.