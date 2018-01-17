Why isn’t Eve Myles in Victoria series 2?

Mrs Jenkins is missing - but what's happened to her?

There’s a notable absence in the palace in Victoria series 2 – Eve Myles’ Mrs Jenkins is no longer serving as the Queen’s dresser, clearing the way for Miss Skerrett to take on the job.

But why isn’t Eve Myles back for series 2? Daisy Goodwin said she’d be devastated if she didn’t return, in a Q&A with fans on RadioTimes.com last year.

Well, RadioTimes.com understands that schedules quite simply didn’t match up, so Myles won’t be featuring in series 2 after all.

However, you may well spot one of her Torchwood co-stars on the show. Tom Price, who played Andy, stars as The Duke of Sutherland, husband to Harriet Sutherland. Will he be taking the law into his own hands if his missus runs off with Prince Ernest (David Oakes)?

Victoria season two airs on Sundays, 9/8c on PBS Masterpiece