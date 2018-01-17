The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV1 9pm Friday 19th January.

What can I expect from the episode?

The dynamic of this series is, as the tagline puts it, “Good cop… crazy cop”, with death-wish detective Martin Riggs as the crazy half of the duo. Except now…he’s fine: “You’re looking at a normal guy. I’m healthy now,” Riggs assures his partner Murtaugh. So does that mean he’s free to renew relations with his willowy on-off girlfriend, the Grace Kelly of the DEA? Their spiky chemistry works so well you can’t help wishing she became more of a regular presence, but for now they compete to bring in a Russian drug dealer. It’s a typically slick, deftly delivered slug of hokum, but with comic touches that could teach some sitcoms a thing or two. Review by David Butcher Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.