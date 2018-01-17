Hollyoaks: Mandy kisses Darren – is an affair on the cards?

After a shock admission from Luke, the bride-to-be sought comfort from an old flame…

Mandy Richardson’s upcoming wedding to Luke Morgan was thrown into doubt in tonight’s Hollyoaks when she shared a passionate kiss with Darren Osborne following an argument with her fiance – who is keeping his own secrets from his intended.

Desperate to postpone the ceremony so he can track down his estranged wife Scarlett and get a divorce, Luke went to great lengths in this evening’s E4 episode to annoy Mandy so she’d nip the nuptials in the bud long enough for him to avoid a bigamy charge before winning her round again.

But despite coming clean about robbing The Loft on New Year’s Eve hoping this would put her off, Luke was frustrated as his other half forgave him!

Deliberately ruining Mandy’s wedding dress by smearing it with chocolate sauce only to claim no knowledge of how it happened, Luke’s sartorial sabotage was rumbled when his fiancée noticed his hands were suspiciously covered in chocolate…

Assuming Luke wrecked her frock because he’s got cold feet about marrying her, Mandy was devastated.

Later, Darren tracked her down and comforted her with the good news that Mandy’s brother Tom Cunningham is lending them the money to buy Nightingale’s restaurant, meaning Luke, Mandy, the Osbornes and the Hutchinsons will be going into business together.

Optimistic this will make her look like she’s getting her life back together to social services and she may regain custody of her daughter Ella, ecstatic Mandy cheered up no end and in the heat of the moment kissed old flame Darren!

Where does this leave next week’s wedding? Can Darren and Mandy fight their feelings? They were a couple once upon a time… Will Darren tell her the truth about Scarlett, which he’s known for months, and deliberately ruin things with Luke? Could Darren cheat on wife Nancy after everything they’ve been through?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.