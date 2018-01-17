Emmerdale: Harriet is dumped by Cain – but will he now get back with Moira?

Emmerdale’s Harriet Finch has just endured the day from hell, having quit the clergy only to then be dumped by boyfriend Cain Dingle.

This evening’s episode of the ITV soap saw Harriet delivering a few home truths to Bishop Barry and relinquishing her dog collar, totally unaware of the fact that Cain had just spent a rather passionate night with his ex-wife Moira.

But after telling Cain all about her actions, Harriet found out exactly how he feels about her: namely, that he hasn’t ever loved her in the way he does Moira.

Realising that she’d jumped the gun in putting Cain over her career, Harriet was left in tears, rueing the fact that both her relationship and her association with the church lay in tatters. Viewers, meanwhile, now have to wait to find out whether Cain will once again decide to rekindle things with Moira.

Poor Harriet – forget Blue Monday, she’s just had the most Woeful Wednesday…

