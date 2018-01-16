Accessibility Links

Which Doctor were you born to play?

Which Doctor were you born to play?

Should you have been Hartnell or Tennant? Baker or Baker? Capaldi or Eccleston?

Doctor Who Easter Eggs

 “We all change. When you think about it, we’re all different people all through our lives…”

The Eleventh Doctor

Few people have had as many faces as the Doctor, and with each comes a new personality. Some are funny, some are serious, some run about, some play the recorder. Each is unique, each is a hero and every one has their particular fans. Your favourite Doctor says a lot about you, but which Doctor most closely matches your personality? Take our definitive quiz and find out…

