How to buy tickets to My Dad Wrote a Porno live

How to buy tickets to My Dad Wrote a Porno live

Here's everything you need to know to get tickets for My Dad Wrote A Porno's live tour

Jamie Morton, James Cooper (Getty, MH)

It’s been described as a “cultural phenomenon”, and it has certainly gained a big following among London commuters. The incredibly popular comedy podcast, My Dad Wrote A Porno had nearly 100 million downloads, and they’ve now launched a live show.

The podcast is hosted by a trio of friends and colleagues who met while at University in Leeds – Jamie Morton, James Cooper, and Radio 1 DJ, Alice Levine.

Each episode, Jamie reads out a chapter from his 60-year-old dad’s erotic novel, named Belinda Blinked, while the other presenters provide commentary.

The idea was born when Jamie Morton asked to read some of the book his dad was working on, before realising it was a racy novel. Rather than choose to ignore it, he read it aloud at a Christmas dinner with friends, who began to chip in.

The gentle humour and the rapport between the presenters have made it a real hit, and fans include Daisy Ridley and Tamal from The Great British Bake Off.

The My Dad Wrote A Porno tour will visit the following venues. Click on the links for further information and to buy tickets.

16 April – Bristol, Colston Hall

26 April – York, York Barbican Centre

27 April – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

30 April – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

1 May – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall

2 May – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

7 May – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

8 May – Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall

11 May – Manchester, Opera House

15 May – Cambridge, Cambridge Corn Exchange

17 May – Newcastle, Newcastle City Hall

19 May – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

31 May – Liverpool, Liverpool Empire Theatre

3 June – Oxford, New Theatre Oxford

4 June – Brighton, Theatre Royal – Brighton

6 June – Reading, Hexagon Theatre

7 June – Nottingham, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

