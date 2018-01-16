How to buy tickets to the Spurs v Manchester United Premier League game

Here's everything you need to know to bag yourself tickets to one of the biggest Premier League games of the season

Tottenham Hotspur are playing against Manchester United on January 31 and tickets are now available.

The two rival teams will be going head to head at Wembley stadium in London, kicking off at 8pm.

The Red Devils last played Spurs in October, where they were much stronger in the second half, in which substitute Anthony Martial scored in the eighty-first minute. Pochettino has been focused on getting the club strong enough to come to Old Trafford and gain a victory, and although Spurs played with real precision, it wasn’t enough last time.

31 January – Spurs v Manchester, Wembley Stadium