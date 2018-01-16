How to buy tickets to Spurs v Arsenal at Wembley

Here's everything you need to know if you want to get your hands on a ticket for the North London derby

Tottenham Hotspur are playing against Arsenal on February 10th in the North London derby, and tickets are available now.

The Premier League match is taking place at Wembley stadium, and kicking off at 15:00.

While Tottenham’s new White Hart Lane stadium – set to open in August 2018 – is being built, they’re at the national stadium.

Arsenal have enjoyed dominance over Tottenham through the years, but Tottenham fans have the right to believe that balance is shifting.

The last three out of four North London derbies have been a draw, but who will come out on top this time?

With Arsenal failing to qualify for the champions league for the first time under Arsène Wenger’s reign last season, and with his future as boss still uncertain for next season, this might be Tottenham’s chance to take the throne of top team in North London.

February 10 – Spurs v Arsenal, Wembley