How to buy tickets to Alfie Boe – Homecoming

Here's everything you need to know if you want to see Alfie Boe live in concert this summer

The Lancashire-born singer and actor best known for his work with Michael Ball, and for playing Jean Valjean in the West End production of Les Misérables, is touring a small number of locations this June.

Tickets are available now.

Alfie Boe studied singing at the Royal College of Music, and was approached by Baz Luhrmann for the lead role in his production, La Bohème.

The award-winning tenor has sold over a million albums in the UK, greatest hits including Bridge Over Troubled Water and Come What May.

Last December, “Lancashire’s Michael Bublé” presented Christmas Carols on ITV. His tour will visit the following venues. Click the links for prices, to buy tickets and more information.

June 2 – Fleetwood, Fleetwood Town FC

16 June – London, Kenwood House

30 June – Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre