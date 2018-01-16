How to buy tickets for Wireless Festival 2018

Here's everything you need to know to get yourself tickets to London's ultimate summer party

Last year, the sold-out festival welcomed more than 45 acts and over 100,000 festival goers. Chance the Rapper, Skepta and The Weeknd headlined, and supporting acts included Sean Peal and Bryson Tiller.

There were also a fair few famous faces in the crowd, with the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow and Bella Hadid heading to the London festival.

Over the years, Wireless has become a highlight of the capital’s musical calendar. Tickets are on sale now – here’s all you need to know.

When is Wireless Festival?

The urban music festival will be taking place from Friday 6th – Sunday 8th July this year.

Where is Wireless Festival?

It takes place in Finsbury Park, London.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available on the official ticketing sight, Ticketmaster.co.uk. There are standard and VIP tickets available.

Who will be playing at Wireless Festival?

Since it started in 2005, Wireless has welcomed artists like Jay-Z, Rita Ora and Rihanna. The 2018 lineup is yet to be released, but last year there were lineup announcements made in February and March, so stay tuned.