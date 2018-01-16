How to buy tickets for Walking with Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular
Here's everything you need to know to get your hands on tickets for an amazing show
The biggest and best dinosaur show in the world is back for 2018, and with 18 life-size creatures created by top scientists and designers, it’s set to be a show to remember.
Walking with Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular tells the story of dinosaurs’ 200-million year reign on earth and the transition between the Triassic and Jurassic eras, with “almost cinematic realism”.
You’ll be able to watch the stegosaurus, raptors and the tyrannosaurus-rex fighting for survival in an incredible live arena experience.
Walking with Dinosaurs promises to entertain the whole family. The tour begins in Newcastle, stopping off at a number of different UK cities.
Walking with Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular will visit the following venues. Click on the links for more information and to get tickets to the events NOW!
20-22 July – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
26-28 July – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
31 July-1 August – Liverpool, Liverpool Echo Arena
3-4 August – Manchester, Manchester Arena
7-8 August – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10-11 August – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
22-23 August – Leeds, First Direct Arena
25-26 August – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
31 August-2 September – Belfast, The SSE Arena