Hollyoaks: will Luke marry Mandy?

Will Darren tell the bride that the groom already has a wife?

Hollyoaks’ Luke Morgan and Mandy Richardson finally reach their wedding day this Friday, almost 20 years after they first met. But will the childhood sweethearts actually tie the knot, seeing as Luke hasn’t yet divorced his estranged secret wife Scarlett?

Finally reunited with Scarlett years after she walked out on him for hitting the bottle one too many times, Luke begs his wife not to reveal all to his fiancee and grant him a swift divorce.

But sassy Scarlett demands cash in return for her silence – with his wedding ceremony just hours away, will Luke be forced to pay up to shut her up?

The big day arrives and Luke is nervous as he waits for Mandy at the altar. The bride is oblivious to what her (hopefully) future husband is hiding from her, and is all smiles as she walks down the aisle in her beautiful dress ready to say her vows.

But with Luke’s best man Darren in on his secret, and increasingly anxious at Mandy being kept in the dark (and battling with his own feelings for the girl he also used to date), could it be him who blows the wedding apart by revealing all? Or will spiteful Scarlett nip the nuptials in the bud hoping to ruin Luke’s life, or get him back for herself?

Hollyoaks have confirmed Luke and Scarlett’s teenage son Oliver is also on his way to the village, so could he make an appearance?

And if Luke does marry Mandy he’s most likely committed bigamy – so will he end up in prison on his wedding night?

Hollyoaks airs Luke and Mandy’s wedding this Friday 19 January on E4 at 7pm, on on Monday 22 January on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.