Emmerdale: Moira reunites with Cain after getting away with murder!

The pair got passionate again in tonight's episode of the ITV soap

#Coira fans, rejoice – Moira has shared a surprise kiss with Cain on tonight’s Emmerdale after he declared his true feelings for her.

The pair locked lips again after Cain told Moira she’d made him a better man and that she was beautiful.

The reconciliation was in complete contrast to how Moira treated Cain a week ago when she was seen punching and kicking him to the ground! But then they do say that the course of new love never did run smooth…

Moira’s reunion with Cain came at the end of a dramatic half hour on the ITV soap that saw Ross and Pete tell her that they wouldn’t be going to the police following her confession that she was responsible for the death of their mum Emma.

The Barton boys said that they reckoned Moira had suffered enough, what with son Adam being forced to go on the run. In a new spirit of forgiveness, Ross declared that the animosity had to end now in case the life of baby Isaac ended up ruined.

But will the secret of who really killed Emma remain hidden? And, more importantly, what does Cain now do about his relationship with village vicar Harriet?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

