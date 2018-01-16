Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Lachlan panics at Chrissie and Lawrence’s funeral – will his secret be revealed?

Are Gerry and Belle set to discover all about Lachlan's murderous actions?

The funeral of Chrissie and Lawrence White will be thrown into chaos on Emmerdale next week when a troubled Lachlan flees the service.

The reason for Lachlan’s panic is all down to that old soap opera plotline standby: the incriminatory mobile phone message.

As viewers know, Lachlan’s actions on the day of the fateful car crash that ended the lives of his mother and grandfather were captured on a voicemail to his best mate Gerry.

And when Lachlan learns that Gerry is about to get his phone back from the repair shop, the murderous teen makes every effort to intercept it.

After getting hold of Gerry’s keys, Lachlan suddenly leaves the services, pretending that the funeral is too much for him to cope with.

He then retrieves the phone and listens to the message, which leaves him numb with horror and grief.

But Gerry – who has now realised that Lachlan has his keys – is hot on his tail, with Belle following on behind.

Cliffhanger scenes will see Gerry grab the phone and suggest that they listen to the message together. As he hits play, will Lachlan’s dark secret be exposed?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Emmerdale

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

