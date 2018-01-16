Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Joe Tate to die after attack by masked gunman?

Is the backstabbing businessman in serious danger?

Joe Tate will find himself under attack in next week’s Emmerdale when he has a life-threatening encounter with a masked gunman.

Evildoer Joe’s jog through the woods has an abrupt end on Tuesday 23 January when he comes face to face with a man in a dog mask.

And when Joe notices that the eerie individual is brandishing a shotgun, the duplicitous businessman scrambles away, only to fall over a trip wire.

A disoriented Joe will be seen managing to get up, but as he makes a run for it, he ends up falling into a pit covered by some moss.

As a petrified Joe is abandoned by his attacker, all hope seems lost. But when the sound of approaching footsteps later catches Joe’s attention, he starts to hope that he’ll be rescued.

But when it’s revealed that it’s Ross who’s stumbled onto the scene, will the notoriously ruthless Barton brother be convinced to offer Joe a lifeline or leave him to die?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

