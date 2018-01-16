Emmerdale: Debbie gets revenge on Joe Tate – will she start a fire at Home Farm?

Unscrupulous Joe Tate will learn that you don’t mess with the Dingle clan in next week’s Emmerdale when an angry Debbie seeks revenge.

Advertisement

Joe may have hoodwinked Debbie and plotted to bulldoze Wishing Well Cottage, but the cynical businessmen looks set to have the tables turned on him in an upcoming episode of the ITV soap.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 22 January see Debbie head to Home Farm with petrol canisters in hand. And pretty soon, she’s dousing the prestigious property with fuel, obviously intent on doing as much damage as possible.

Cain, meanwhile, realises what his daughter is up to and jumps into a car with Ross before racing to intercept her.

But might he be too late? After all, Debbie is already scolding Joe for everything he’s done and explaining that she’s rigged Home Farm to blow.

As Joe loses his cool, Cain and Ross arrive on the scene – but will they manage to talk Debbie down? Or is she determined to cause a conflagration?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.