EastEnders: where have you seen Abi’s nurse before? All you need to know about Dystin Johnson

Actress Dystin Johnson – who appears on tonight’s EastEnders playing Nurse Lennon – is a familiar face to soap fans, having previously appeared in both Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Back in 2011, Johnson turned up in Corrie playing the Governor who oversaw the running of Nocross Prison, where Fiz Stape was incarcerated in 2011.

On Emmerdale, she played DC Bright, who was involved in the investigation of Lachlan White following his assault of Alicia Metcalfe.

The star has also appeared on EastEnders before, playing the part of a midwife in 2003 and 2004.

But Johnson is perhaps best known for her role as Shameless’s lorry driver Norma Starkey, who was Monica Gallagher’s lover after her split from Frank.

Parents with children of a certain age may also recall her from CBeebies’s The Story Makers, where she starred as Rossetti Wordsworth.

More recently, Johnson appeared as Kaneez in Prisoners Wives (2012), Sister Neville in Breathless (2016) and she spent four years playing Mrs Carter in CBBC’s 4 O’Clock Club between 2012 and 2016.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review.

