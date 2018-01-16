Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Johnny Carter’s exit storyline revealed?

EastEnders: Johnny Carter’s exit storyline revealed?

Actor Ted Reilly has already filmed his final scenes

Programme Name: EastEnders - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Johnny Carter (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Johnny Carter (TED REILLY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Nicky Johnston

Johnny Carter will tell his family that he’s been offered a new job away from London in next week’s episodes of EastEnders.

The announcement looks set to mark the start of actor Ted Reilly’s exit from the BBC1 soap after nearly two years in the role of Johnny.

The announcement that the EastEnders star was leaving broke in December last year, with Reilly commenting on Twitter:

“It was a really tough decision to leave, but at this stage in my career, it’s very important to keep challenged and to experience new things.

“I’ll miss the amazing people on the Square, especially my Carter clan!”

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5645

EastEnders is currently keeping tight-lipped as to whether Johnny decides to take the new job.

However, next week’s drama will certainly put the Carters in the spotlight as Mick makes a last-ditch attempt to save his beloved Queen Vic and find the money to buy back the pub’s freehold.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about EastEnders

Programme Name: EastEnders - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Johnny Carter (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Johnny Carter (TED REILLY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Nicky Johnston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

