Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders eviction: Mick and Linda Carter to lose the Queen Vic next week?

EastEnders eviction: Mick and Linda Carter to lose the Queen Vic next week?

There's big drama at the Walford pub in next week's episodes of the BBC1 soap

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 16/01/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 25/01/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5644 (No. 5644) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 16th JANUARY 2018* Mick is worried about what will happen. Mick Carter (DANNY DYER), Linda Carter (KELLIE BRIGHT) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Mick Carter faces a race against time in next week’s EastEnders as he tries to get the cash to save his and Linda’s beloved Queen Vic.

Advertisement

As fans know, Mick was set to use the money stolen in the New Year’s Day heist to buy back the pub’s freehold from Fi Browning. But with the haul having gone Awol, Mick will be left having to lie to his nearest and dearest about being able to secure the necessary funds.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 23 January see a desperate Mick confiding in employee Halfway that he’s fibbed to Linda about having the cash. And things get even worse when Mick turns to Vincent for help, only the plan to backfire at the last minute.

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5644

By the end of the week, the Carters are facing the fact that their time running the Queen Vic is up. But as the family packs up their belongings, Mick makes a last-ditch attempt to secure his and Linda’s future. But will be beleaguered landlord be successful?

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5644
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

5554

Elisabeth Sladen’s Doctor Who timeline

imagenotavailable1

Simon Cowell brands Bruce Forsyth “Mr Grumpy”

imagenotavailable1

Welsh stars – and Damian Lewis – welcome Barack Obama to Wales

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more