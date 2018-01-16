EastEnders eviction: Mick and Linda Carter to lose the Queen Vic next week?

There's big drama at the Walford pub in next week's episodes of the BBC1 soap

Mick Carter faces a race against time in next week’s EastEnders as he tries to get the cash to save his and Linda’s beloved Queen Vic.

As fans know, Mick was set to use the money stolen in the New Year’s Day heist to buy back the pub’s freehold from Fi Browning. But with the haul having gone Awol, Mick will be left having to lie to his nearest and dearest about being able to secure the necessary funds.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 23 January see a desperate Mick confiding in employee Halfway that he’s fibbed to Linda about having the cash. And things get even worse when Mick turns to Vincent for help, only the plan to backfire at the last minute.

By the end of the week, the Carters are facing the fact that their time running the Queen Vic is up. But as the family packs up their belongings, Mick makes a last-ditch attempt to secure his and Linda’s future. But will be beleaguered landlord be successful?

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

