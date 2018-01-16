Coronation Street: verdict reached at Anna’s trial – will she be found guilty?

Anna faces the moment of truth in next week's episodes of Corrie

Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) will discover her fate in next week’s Coronation Street after her trial on a charge of GBH reaches a dramatic climax.

The cafe worker will have mixed courtroom fortunes in scenes to be shown on Monday 22 January when Roy is called as a witness. Despite giving Anna a glowing character reference, Roy is forced to admit that she did slap Seb in the cafe.

Meanwhile, back at the cab office, Eileen sees some CCTV footage of Gary and Tim apparently threatening Seb. Could this be the evidence that seals Anna’s fate?

Certainly by the time Tim is taking the stand, he’s being forced to confess that he and Gary did encourage Seb to change his story – an admission that makes Anna’s heart sink, while a triumphant Phelan looks like the cat who’s got the cream.

As the judge sums up the case, what will be the verdict? Will Anna find herself back on the Street or facing a future behind bars?

