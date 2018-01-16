Coronation Street: newcomer Josh’s arrival signals start of David Platt male rape storyline

The Weatherfield mechanic will be revealed to have a dark side

Coronation Street’s male rape storyline will begin next week with the arrival of new mechanic Josh (Ryan Clayton).

Scenes to be shown on Friday 26 January will see the handsome newcomer arrive in Weatherfield and begin work alongside Tyrone and Kevin.

In his first week on screen, the character will also seen suggesting that the residents of the Street hold a charity boxing match in memory of the recently murdered Luke Britton.

But Josh will soon feature in a much darker plotline involving David Platt that will unfold as 2018 progresses.

As was reported back in December, Josh is to drug and rape Corrie favourite David Platt following a night out.

The ITV soap has yet to confirm the storyline, however a source told The Mirror: “There won’t be any sexually explicit scenes, what has happened to David will be implied by his reaction and behaviour when he wakes up the next day and starts to remember some of what happened.

“With Josh still on the street, David struggles to deal with the shame of what has happened to him. This is a big storyline for Jack and everyone is determined to get it right.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

