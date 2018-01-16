Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: lap dancer Bethany gets the sack!

Coronation Street: lap dancer Bethany gets the sack!

The Platts ensure that Bethany loses her job in next week's Corrie

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 16 January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 16 January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9363 Friday 26th January 2018 - 1st Ep Learning that Bethany Platt [LUCY FALLON] has a day off Sarah Platt [TINA O'BRIEN] Gail Rodwell [HELEN WORTH] and Audrey Roberts [SUE NICHOLLS] decide to check out the lap dancing club unaware that Bethany has been called in to cover for another girl. When Bethany walks on stage and spots her mum and gran in the audience she is mortified. Have they lost her the job? Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

The Platt family will discover all about Bethany’s new choice of career on next week’s Coronation Street – so, are her days as a lap dancer now numbered?

Advertisement

Tensions look set to explode after Craig is called to a fracas at the lap dancing club and finds that a beaten-up Gary is on the scene.

Craig then takes Bethany home, where devoid of any shame, she tells Sarah that she’s been working as a lap dancer and that Gary came into the club and tried to grope her.

But when Gary later says that Bethany set him up with a mate and then framed him for assault, with Sarah accept the explanation?

22_01_CORO_GARY_BETH_02

Certainly, by the end of next week, Sarah has decided that she needs to know more about the environment in which her daughter is working

On a mission to check out the lap dancing club, she, Gail and Audrey visit the premises, unaware that Bethany has been called in to cover for another girl.

26_01_CORO_PLATTS_LAP_DANCE_CLUB_01

So when Bethany walk on stage and spots her family members in the audience, she’s mortified and ends up losing her job.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 26 January see Bethany grow furious with her mum, Gail and Audrey for getting her the sack.

All of which leads to Sarah making a decision about the heated situation that shocks the rest of the Platt clan. Just what has she opted to do about Bethany’s future?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

24_01_CORO_SUMMER_EILEEN_BILLY_02
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

143073.9496456c-bf4c-4ecc-96ca-7d2393706cc2

Channel 4 reveals first look at Isis drama from Wolf Hall director Peter Kosminsky

imagenotavailable1

The Ottomans: Europe’s Muslim Emperors – Rageh Omaar’s five top Ottoman sites to visit

imagenotavailable1

Oscar winning director Steve McQueen to make a six-part BBC1 drama about London’s West Indian community

imagenotavailable1

Rare Disney Mickey Mouse cartoon discovered – in Herefordshire

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more