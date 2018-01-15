Who was evicted from Celebrity Big Brother?

Here are all of the housemates who have left CBB so far

There have been plenty of tears and laughter in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Advertisement

From India Willoughby’s arguments to Ashley James and Ginuwine’s will they/won’t they relationship there’s been a lot of drama. But nothing is ever as exciting or dramatic as a live eviction.

A total of 16 celebrities – eight women and eight men – entered the CBB house this January, but who will emerge victorious at the end of the series?

Well, certainly not this lot. Below is everyone who’s so far been evicted from Celebrity Big Brother:

First eviction: India Willoughby

Who was India nominated against? Jonny Mitchell

The women had the power during the first nominations, which were not only done face-to-face but were also being broadcast live.

India and Jonny picked up the most votes and so went head-to-head for the first eviction, with India being the housemate who received the fewest votes.

Speaking afterwards, India said that she “cocked up” her time in the house and should’ve kept her “gob shut”.

“I wanted to have fun and cause a bit of mischief,” she added. “It just didn’t go down very well.”

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs daily at 9pm on Channel 5.