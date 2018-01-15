Accessibility Links

Who is Ginuwine? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

Who is Ginuwine? Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant profile

Everything you need to know about the 90s r&b star

<> at Honda Center on December 1, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Getty, BA)

Name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin AKA Ginuwine

Age: 47

Instagram: @Ginuwine

Twitter: @Ginuwine

Best known for: A string of r&b hits in the late 1990s/mid 2000s, including 1996 hit Pony

Bio: Ginuwine announced himself to the music world with the release of 1996 album Ginwine… The Bachelor a collection of smooth, sexy r&b that he wrote and produced alongside frequent collaborators Missy Elliot and super-producer Timbaland.

His Sophomore album, 100% Ginuwine, landed at no.5 on th Billboard chart upon when it was released in 1999. It went on to sell over 2 million copies in the US.

In the years following the turn of the millennium, the star has released a furhter six albums – including A Ginuwine Christmas in 2011 – but has never quite managed to match the success of his early work.

To millennials, Ginuwine is probably best known as Tom Haverford’s (Aziz Ansari) somewhat obscure r&b obsession in Parks and Recreation.

