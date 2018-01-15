Neighbours: Dipi and Leo fight – and end up in the swimming pool!

Neighbours fans should prepare themselves for a ruckus in Ramsay Street next week when Dipi Rebecchi clashes with Leo Tanaka and the pair brawl at a barbecue – ending with them falling into the swimming pool!

The disagreement between Dipi and the Erinsborough entrepreneur stems from Leo offering advice to Mrs R’s husband Shane about selling his urine-powered generator invention.

Shane gets an offer from a local businessman and a sale looks pretty certain, but Leo reckons he could push for more money so he can get a better return.

Unfortunately the pushy Tanaka’s tactics end with Shane’s buyer pulling out and he’s back to square one.

Dipi feels bad for her other half, but when she hears it was Leo’s advice that destroyed the deal she’s fuming. Leo’s attempt to smoothe things over by suggesting Shane put his invention in the hostel only riles her further as she thinks he’s taking advantage of their friendship and after a cheap deal.

Confronting him at an Australia Day barbecue at the Sharma-Rebecchis’, Dipi dishes out the snipes to Leo. Mishti gets annoyed at her sister’s rudeness towards her boyfriend and soon the tension has boiled over – with Dipi and Leo in a full-on fight that spills into the pool…

Will the unplanned dip mean they both cool off? Or will the feud hot up as the family barbie sizzles on?

Neighbours airs these scenes the week beginning 22 January on Channel 5, showing weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.