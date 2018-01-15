How to get tickets for the Chris Rock: Total Blackout tour

Everything you need to know about the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian's first UK tour 10 years

One of the most recognised and well-loved comic voices of his generation, Chris Rock is a multi-talented comedian, actor, director and producer… and the good news for British fans is this year he’s embarking on his first stand-up comedy tour in the UK for 10 years.

Listed as number five on Comedy Central’s 100 greatest stand-up comics of all time, Chris Rock’s tour is sure to be one of the comedy highlights of 2018 – so here’s what you need to know to make sure you’re part of it…

The Total Blackout Tour will visit:

Thursday 11 January – Manchester Arena

Friday 12 January – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 13 January – Bournemouth International Centre

Sunday 14 January – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 23 January – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 24 January – Glasgow SECC (SSE Hydro Arena)

Thursday 25 January – Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Friday 26 January – London Wembley The SSE Arena

Saturday 27 January – London The O2 Arena

Sunday 28 January – London The O2 Arena

Tickets for all shows of Chris Rock’s The Total Blackout Tour are available from www.stubhub.co.uk now