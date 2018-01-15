How to buy tickets to Ross Noble’s live comedy tour 2018
Here's everything you need to know about tickets, venues and prices
After his highly popular Brain Dump tour last year, British stand-up comedian, Ross Noble is back with another tour for 2018.
With meandering, spontaneous routines that always seem off-the-cuff and actively encourage heckling, Ross Noble is a master of ‘in the moment’ comedy.
He’s much loved for his rants about anything from people spending too much time on their phones to Brexit, and his sketches that often end up erring on the surreal side.
Noble is originally from Northumberland, and lives in the UK with his wife and two daughters. He won a Time Out award for his Edinburgh Festival Fringe show, Chickenmaster back in 2000 and has become extremely popular in the UK and Australia.
Noble has made TV appearances on shows like Have I Got News For You, Top Gear and QI.
Ross Noble’s tour will be visiting the following venues. Click on the links for more information.
9 September – Glasgow, Theatre Royal Glasgow
12 September – Exeter, Exeter Corn Exchange
13 September – Yeovil, Octagon Theatre
14 September – Salisbury, Salisbury City Hall
15 September – Isle of Wight, Shanklin Theatre
16 September – Bournemouth – Bournemouth Pavilion
18 September – Swansea, Swansea Grand Theatre
19 September – Barnstaple, The Queens Theatre
20-21 September – Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
22 September – Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre
25-26 September – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
2 October – Crawley, Hawth Theatre
3 October – Cardiff, St David’s Hall
4 October – Basingstoke, The Anvil
6 October – Oxford, New Theatre Oxford
7 October – Stafford, Stafford Gatehouse Theatre
10 October – Buxton, Opera House Buxton
11 October – Hull, Hull City Hall
12 October – Lincoln, Engine Shed
13 October – Loughborough, Loughborough Town Hall
16 October – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome
17 October – High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan Theatre
18 October – Northampton, Royal and Derngate
19 October – Harrogate, Harrogate Royal Hall
20 October – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall
21 October – York, Grand Opera House, York
24 October – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
25-7 October – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
28 October – Derby, Derby Theatre
30-31 October – St Albans, Alban Arena
2 November – Carlisle, Carlisle Sands Centre
3 November – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre Edinburgh
6 November – Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
7 November – Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall
9-10 November – London, London Palladium
13 November – Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange Kings Lynn
14 November – Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre
15 November – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
16 November – Cambridge, Cambridge Corn Exchange
17 November – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
18 November – Brighton, Brighton Dome
21-24 November – Newcastle, Newcastle City Hall
25 November – Barrow-In-Furness, Forum Barrow
28-29 November – Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre
30 November – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
1 December – Nottingham, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
2 December – Scarborough, Scarborough Spa Grand Hall
5 December – Guildford, G Live Guildford
7 December – Liverpool, Liverpool Empire Theatre
8 December – Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall
11 December – Llandudno, Venue Cymru – The Arena