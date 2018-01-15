How to buy tickets for Dara Ó Briain’s Voice of Reason live tour
Here's everything you need to know if you want to get tickets for the star's brand new live comedy tour
The Irish physicist and Mock The Week legend is back once again for a 2018 UK tour.
Dara Ó Briain will be stopping off at a range of cities across the country, delivering his signature quick and clever observational comedy.
The television presenter’s brand new show, Voice Of Reason, promises the intelligent, no-frills humour that we have come to know and love from seeing him on our screens.
As well as hosting topical comedy panel show, Mock The Week, Ó Briain has made many a TV appearance over the years on shows like Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and Live at the Apollo.
The Irish comedian studied maths and theoretical physics at University College, Dublin, and has presented shows like Stargazing Live alongside Brian Cox, and Dara Ó Briain: School of Hard Sums.
The tour will visit the following locations, click on the links for further information.
26 February – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
27 February – Dunstable, Grove Theatre
1-3 March – Birmingham, Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre
7-8 March – Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion
12-13 March – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre
22-24 March – Newcastle, Newcastle City Hall
28-29 March – Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre
25-26 April – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
27 April – Watford, Watford Colosseum
28-29 April – Oxford, New Theatre Oxford
1 May – Buxton, Opera House Buxton
4 May – Basingstoke, The Anvil
6-7 May – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
9-10 May – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
11-12 May – Portsmouth, Kings Theatre Southsea
18-19 May – Liverpool, Liverpool Empire Theatre
20 May – Cheltenham, The Centaur
25 May – Preston, Preston Guild Hall
26-27 May – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
1-2 June – Nottingham, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
28-29 September – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome
11 October – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
12-13 October – Brighton, Brighton Dome
15-16 October – Swansea, Swansea Grand Theatre
19-20 October – London, Eventim Apollo
16-17 November – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse
19 November – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
30 November – 1 December – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
7-8 December – Salford Quays, The Lowry
17-20 January – Dublin, Vicar Street
26 January – Co. Kerry, INEC – Gleneagle Hotel
27 January – Co. Mayo, Royal Theatre and Event Centre