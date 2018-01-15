How to buy tickets for the Flight of the Conchords live tour 2018

Here's everything you need to get tickets to see Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement live this spring

The comedy duo who describe themselves as New Zealand’s ‘fourth most popular folk-parody comedy duo’ and produced hits like Business Time and Foux de fafa are touring the UK this year.

Successful comedians and good friends Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement met at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand where they experimented with spoof songs.

Flight of the Conchords was born, and the Kiwi folk comedy pair went on to have their own award-winning BBC Radio 2 series, as well as a hit television comedy series on HBO of the same name.

They also released two albums, one self-titled in 2008, and another named I Told You I Was Freaky in 2009.

For their UK tour, they’ll be dusting off old favourites, like Leggy Blonde and Inner City Pressure for what promises to be an evening filled with comedy and musical entertainment.

Flight of the Conchords will visit the following venues. Click below for tickets and further information.

5-7 March – Portsmouth Guildhall

9-11 March – York Barbican Centre

13-15 March – Milton Keynes Theatre

18-20 March – London Eventim Apollo

22 March – Birmingham Genting Arena

23 March – Manchester Arena

26 March – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

27 March – Leeds First Direct Arena

29-30 March – London The O2

1 April – Liverpool Echo Arena

3 April – London The O2