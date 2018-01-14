Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Mel has news for Phil about Ben’s disappearance?

Will she shed light on why Ben left Walford?

Phil Mitchell will be left shocked in an upcoming episode of EastEnders when he returns from Italy to find that son Ben is missing.

The Walford hard man recently scarpered overseas after he and the rest of Aidan’s gang failed to track down the cash from the New Year’s Day heist.

Since then, of course, Ben was revealed to be in possession of the haul, only to find himself robbed of the loot after leaving the Square.

But once Phil arrives home, he soon starts to suspect that his son swiped the money and could well be in danger, what with Mel also seemingly after the very same banknotes.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 23 January see Phil left stunned when he finds Mel waiting for him.

He quickly realises that she may have information about Ben’s whereabouts – but what does she know and how much will she choose to disclose?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

EastEnders

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

