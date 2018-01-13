Accessibility Links

Patrick Stewart’s terrible Star Trek wig will ruin your memories of The Next Generation

A photo from the set of the 1980s series has surfaced

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 8: Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION episode, "The Hunted." Season 3, episode 11. Original air date, January 8, 1990. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images, BA)

A photo from the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation has surfaced showing Patrick Stewart’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a terrible wig.

According to Screenrant, Stewart, who starred in the series from 1987 to 1994 and in four subsequent films, was initially asked to sport a hairpiece as Paramount executives “believed there would be a cure for baldness by the 24th century”.

And while the recently resurfaced picture, which is actually from the Star Trek TNG episode “Violations”, in which a flashback briefly shows Picard at an earlier stage of his life, it can also be seen as a glimpse into an alternate reality in which the veteran actor had been forced to cover up his iconic dome.

Twitter user Paul Haine shared the pic with the (misinformed) caption: “I knew that they initially tried to make Patrick Stewart wear a wig for Captain Picard but I’d never seen the test photo and now my day is complete.”

