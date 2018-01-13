Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: watch Bethany reveal why she’s become a lap dancer – see the full scene

Coronation Street: watch Bethany reveal why she’s become a lap dancer – see the full scene

Will Craig understand her decision? Get a sneak peek look at Monday's episode

CORRIE 9354 MON 15TH JAN 2030 PREVIEW CLIP

Craig Tinker will be left reeling on next week’s Coronation Street when he discovers that girlfriend Bethany has turned to lap dancing.

Advertisement

When Craig is called to a disturbance at a local club, he’s shocked to discover that Bethany is working there under the stage name of Maddison. Believing that Bethany must have been coerced into getting a job there and that Nathan is somehow exerting his influence, Craig finds himself on the receiving end of a curveball when she reveals why she’s doing this for her own personal reasons.

Screen Shot 2018-01-11 at 15.45.41

Says Corrie star Lucy Fallon: “In Bethany’s mind, she is laughing at all of the men – she is taking back control of her body and over the way men look at her and approach her. If she is giving them a lap dance, she controls what they do to her, for example they can’t touch her and she takes their money.”

But will Craig be convinced by Bethany’s argument?

Watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

Screen Shot 2018-01-11 at 16.58.47
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

23 thoughts I have during every episode of MasterChef

imagenotavailable1

19 times Doctor Who reminded us it’s OK to be different

99328

Watch Matt LeBlanc record the fastest Star in a Reasonably Priced Car lap in Top Gear history

imagenotavailable1

First Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster revealed – and John Boyega has a lightsaber!

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more