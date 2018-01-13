Coronation Street: watch Bethany reveal why she’s become a lap dancer – see the full scene

Craig Tinker will be left reeling on next week’s Coronation Street when he discovers that girlfriend Bethany has turned to lap dancing.

Advertisement

When Craig is called to a disturbance at a local club, he’s shocked to discover that Bethany is working there under the stage name of Maddison. Believing that Bethany must have been coerced into getting a job there and that Nathan is somehow exerting his influence, Craig finds himself on the receiving end of a curveball when she reveals why she’s doing this for her own personal reasons.

Says Corrie star Lucy Fallon: “In Bethany’s mind, she is laughing at all of the men – she is taking back control of her body and over the way men look at her and approach her. If she is giving them a lap dance, she controls what they do to her, for example they can’t touch her and she takes their money.”

But will Craig be convinced by Bethany’s argument?

Watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.