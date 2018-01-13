Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: see Phelan quizzed by police over Luke’s murder – watch the full scene

Get a sneak peek of Pat on the receiving end of a grilling

Pat Phelan will be feeling the heat in next week’s Coronation Street when he’s taken in for questioning following the murder of Luke Britton.

You can get a sneak peek look at the police interrogation of villainous Phelan as investigating officers point out that he’s made himself a lot of enemies in Weatherfield.

Attempting to charm the police, Phelan surmises that it must have been either Seb or Gary that reported him – and then offers a plausible-sounding reason as to why they would have done so.

But will Phelan’s explanation be believed? Or is this moment when his crimes will finally be exposed?

Watch the scene from Wednesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.


