Coronation Street: Eileen FINALLY sees Phelan’s guilt? Watch the brand-new scene

Coronation Street: Eileen FINALLY sees Phelan’s guilt? Watch the brand-new scene

Is she about to see her husband for the monster he is?

Eileen will be left struggling to mask her unease on Monday’s Coronation Street when she pays another visit to see beleaguered Anna Windass behind bars.

At the prison, Eileen gets quizzed by Anna about Seb’s whereabouts but initially appears to be unconvinced about husband’s Phelan’s guilt.

CORRIE 9353 MON 15TH JAN 1930 PREVIEW CLIP

Then comes the moment when Anna states that Eileen’s doubts about Pat are starting to grow – a feeling that will only intensify once she starts to realise the depths of Phelan’s depravity.

But will Eileen listen when Anna warns her that she should be watching her back?

Watch the scene from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. 

Screen Shot 2018-01-11 at 16.58.47
