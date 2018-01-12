Who are the guests on David Letterman’s Netflix chat show?

His six guests need no introduction, but we're going to introduce them anyway

On Friday 12th January, David Letterman kicks off his new Netflix chat show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, with an hour-long interview with former President of the United States Barack Obama.

It’ll be a hard act to follow, but this six-episode series is gonna make a fist of it, with a hefty list of stars lined-up to appear opposite Letterman who, in the down-time since his 35-year stint as a late night chat show host came to an end, has grown a beard of biblical proportions.

Excited yet? Well, just wait until you read the list of guests below.

President Barack Obama

This one is going to be bittersweet. If the recently released clip is anything to go by, Obama is likely to charm the pants off all of us once again, before windsurfing off into his (richly deserved) perpetual holiday.

Tina Fey

Over the past 20 years, former SNL star Tina Fey – she did a great Sarah Palin impression when the idea of having a caricature in the White House was little more than a comedy bit – has climbed her way to the top of the comedy game. On top of bringing us shows such as 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, she has also made waves in the literary ranks, with her best-selling 2011 autobiography Bossypants. Oh, and she and Letterman have plenty of history.

George Clooney

A chance to marvel at the sculpted jaw and boundless charm of Hollywood’s favourite silver fox. Despite relentless interest from the press, Clooney and his fellow perfect human wife Amal have maintained a level of privacy, and its unlikely that the mask will slip over the course of a 60-minute interview. But still, just look at him.

Jay Z

Something tells me David Letterman hasn’t listened to Lemonade. Another, less curmudgeonly interviewer would almost certainly have ploughed through rapper Shawn Carter and his wife Beyonce’s recent discography – in which they appear to detail his marital indiscretions – as part of the research process, but Letterman… Either way, Jay Z doesn’t sit for interviews very regularly, so we’re excited to see what he has to say.

Malala Yousafzai

20-year-old activist Malala Yousafzai became the youngest ever Nobel laureate when she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. She had written a blog for the BBC at the age of 12, detailing her life in Taliban-occupied Pakistan and the terrorist organisation’s efforts to block girls from attending school. Oh, and despite all this, she’s this year arrived at Oxford University to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, after smashing her A-levels.

Howard Stern

US radio host Howard Stern has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance in recent years. After a 30-plus year career on terrestrial radio, peddling the type of locker-room talk that *nearly* robbed Donald Trump of the 2016 presidential election – Stern has had Trump on as a guest many, many times – he has found a new home on satellite station Sirius FM. There, he seems to have gotten in touch with his emotions, and, as a result, become increasingly adept at bringing them out in his celebrity guests. Here’s hoping he has a similar affect on Letterman.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction begins on Netflix on Friday 12th January. Episodes will be released monthly.