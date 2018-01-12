The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV1 9pm Friday 12th January.

What can I expect from the episode?

This small-screen version of the movie franchise barely troubled the ratings on ITV but it’s a hit in America. So here’s a second series of rampaging action comedy about the soppy-macho cops whose interests lean towards big guns, liquor and blowing up cars. When we last saw them, straggle-haired LA detective Riggs – whose superpower is that he doesn’t care if he dies – was heading to Mexico to avenge his wife’s murder by killing the drug lord responsible. His partner Murtaugh catches up with him and buddy-buddy palaver ensues, including their unique brand of semi-vigilante justice and some of television’s silliest shootouts. These guys know how to dodge bullets. Review by David Butcher Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.