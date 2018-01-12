Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Tiffany reveals all about Bianca’s suicide bid – here’s what happens next

EastEnders: Tiffany reveals all about Bianca’s suicide bid – here’s what happens next

Whitney plans a trip to see Bianca in next week's episodes

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 12/01/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5637 (No. 5637) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS FRIDAY 29th DECEMBER 2017* Tiffany breaks down in front of Whitney. Whitney Carter (SHONA MCGARTY), Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

The truth about Tiffany’s desire to stay in Walford have been revealed in tonight’s EastEnders, with the troubled teen telling Whitney that mum Bianca recently tried to commit suicide.

Advertisement

The bombshell disclosure about Bianca attempting to take her own life came after Whitney tried to coerce Tiffany into returning to Milton Keynes. Not wanting to return home, Tiff dropped the bombshell about what was going on with her mother.

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5638

Bianca hasn’t been seen in Walford since 2014 when she left to begin a new life in Milton Keynes with cabbie boyfriend Terry. Whitney has, though, recently been seen going for a visit following her break-up with fiancee Woody.

Next week’s episodes of EastEnders will see Whitney postponing her planned trip to Wakefield, deciding instead to sneak off to see Bianca. But when Tiffany realises what’s going on, she chases after Whit to stop her – almost getting run over in the process. Whitney then calms Tiffany down and tells her that she can stay in Albert Square.

But is there more to Tiff’s story than meets the eye? And is Whitney completely convinced by the news of the deterioration in Bianca’s mental health?

You can watch our Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

Screen Shot asdasdasdasdasdasdas2018-01-12 at 09.07.55
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Welsh stars – and Damian Lewis – welcome Barack Obama to Wales

imagenotavailable1

First Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster revealed – and John Boyega has a lightsaber!

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV tonight, Tuesday 29 May

138054.872bbe03-b0b9-4e87-bbc6-e6412453ac09

New BBC drama to explore the impact Princess Diana’s death had on the general public

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more