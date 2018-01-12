EastEnders: Tiffany reveals all about Bianca’s suicide bid – here’s what happens next

The truth about Tiffany’s desire to stay in Walford have been revealed in tonight’s EastEnders, with the troubled teen telling Whitney that mum Bianca recently tried to commit suicide.

Advertisement

The bombshell disclosure about Bianca attempting to take her own life came after Whitney tried to coerce Tiffany into returning to Milton Keynes. Not wanting to return home, Tiff dropped the bombshell about what was going on with her mother.

Bianca hasn’t been seen in Walford since 2014 when she left to begin a new life in Milton Keynes with cabbie boyfriend Terry. Whitney has, though, recently been seen going for a visit following her break-up with fiancee Woody.

Next week’s episodes of EastEnders will see Whitney postponing her planned trip to Wakefield, deciding instead to sneak off to see Bianca. But when Tiffany realises what’s going on, she chases after Whit to stop her – almost getting run over in the process. Whitney then calms Tiffany down and tells her that she can stay in Albert Square.

But is there more to Tiff’s story than meets the eye? And is Whitney completely convinced by the news of the deterioration in Bianca’s mental health?

You can watch our Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.