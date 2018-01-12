EastEnders: Mel to stop Ben’s exit?

Ben Mitchell will press ahead with his scheme to leave the country in tonight’s EastEnders, unaware that Mel Owen is tracking his every move. But will she stymie his plan?

As fans of the BBC1 soap know, Ben has taken the cash from the New Year’s Day heist and is currently speeding away from the Square in a taxi. But a canny Mel has put two and two together and realised that Phil’s son is in possession of the loot.

These new images show Ben anxiously waiting to leave as Mel watches on – but will she intervene and prevent him from going?

Actor Harry Reid has already been announced as being headed for the exit door, but what kind of departure will Ben end up getting? Find out when EastEnders returns tonight at 8.00pm.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

