EastEnders: Ben Mitchell’s exit revealed – as Harry Reid leaves the cast

EastEnders has broadcast actor Harry Reid’s final scenes as Walford mechanic Ben Mitchell.

Advertisement

Friday’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw Ben arrive in Calais after growing increasingly disillusioned with life in Albert Square.

But a last-minute twist saw him discover that he was only in possession of a fraction of the cash he’d taken from the New Year’s Day heist.

After having his luggage searched by custom officials, Ben found out that a suitcase he thought was stuffed with banknotes actually contained copies of the Walford Gazette.

All that Ben had actually been left with was a paper bag filled with cash – although this didn’t put a damper on his spirits as he began a new life overseas.

Ben was also seen dismissing Mel’s eleventh hour plea for him to return to Walford, with her telling him that he’d be dead within a week if he fled with the stolen money.

And there was a hint that Ben might not be out of danger, what with Ciara Maguire ominously watching on he arrived at the French port.

A question mark also hangs over who now has the money: did Mel find a way to perform the switch? Or is Ciara responsible for the subterfuge?

Actor Harry Reid took over the role of Phil’s son Ben in 2014 and has been involved in several high-profile storylines, most notably the death of Ben’s on-off lover Paul Coker and the character’s place on the suspect list during the Who Killed Lucy Beale? murder mystery.

You can watch our review of the past week in Walford below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Eastenders.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.