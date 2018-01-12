Accessibility Links

Coronation Street cad: rich boy Henry is dating Gemma for a bet!

The brewery heir is revealed to be up to no good

The true colours of Henry Newton have been revealed on tonight’s Coronation Street, with the brewery heir shown to be dating Gemma for a bet.

Corrie fans discovered that the gobby kebab-shop worker was being taken for a ride when Henry was seen making a surreptitious call to a pal and telling them that he’d won their wager after talking Gemma round following a bust-up.

Gemma is, of course, unaware that her new-found romance is a sham, believing her Prince Charming to be the real deal. However, Gemma has started to have doubts about Henry after she witnessed him making sarcastic comments about Chesney and Sinead’s nuptials.

Currently Gemma appears to have given Henry a second chance – though fans will no doubt be hoping that the scales fall from her eyes very soon.

Asked recently whether she thought her character was getting in over her head where Henry was concerned, actress Dolly-Rose Campbell said: “Gemma is a rough diamond, but Henry is not really like anybody that she’s known before and she was overwhelmed by him when she met him.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

