How to buy tickets to Teletubbies Live
Here's everything you need to know to get tickets for the Teletubbies' first ever live theatre show
The first ever theatre show starring the world-famous Teletubbies has arrived, and tickets are available now.
The show premiered at Manchester’s Palace Theatre last November and it’s now off on a full UK tour.
Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po came to our screens 20 years ago, and have captivated children ever since. Created with the most little fans in mind, the brand new, interactive show allows the audience to join in and features the familiar Sun Baby, Noo-noo and the Tubby Phone.
It’s been adapted by Richard Lewis, who was behind the Peppa Pig Live shows, and it also includes brand new songs by composer Mani Svavarsson. According to show bosses, Teletubbies Live is the “perfect show for introducing young children to the fun and magic of theatre”.
Watch the four teletubbies exploring the colourful world of Teletubbyland in a production designed to encourage young children to explore the world around them.
Teletubbies Live will be visiting the following locations. Click on the links for further information and to buy tickets.
26-28 January – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
31 January – 1 February – Dunstable, Grove Theatre
3-4 February – Wellingborough, The Castle
7-8 February – Birmingham, New Alexandra Theatre
17-18 February – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
24-25 February – St Helens, Theatre Royal St Helens
14-15 March – Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall
17-18 March – Swansea, Swansea Grand Theatre
21-22 March – Lincoln, Lincoln Theatre Royal
30-31 March – Inverness, Eden Court Theatre
7-8 April – Edinburgh, Kings Theatre Edinburgh
11-12 April – Preston, Preston Guild Hall
14-15 April – Hull, Hull New Theatre
21-22 April – Reading, Hexagon Theatre
25-26 April – Guildford, G Live Guildford
28-29 April – Bromley, Churchill Theatre
5-6 May – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
9-10 May – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
23-24 May – Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre
20-21 June – Leicester, De Montford Hall
4-5 July – Brighton, Theatre Royal – Brighton
14-15 July, Winchester – Theatre Royal Winchester
15-16 August – Port Talbot, Princess Royal Theatre