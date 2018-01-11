How to buy tickets to Latitude Festival 2018

Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to Latitude this year

Latitude Festival is back again for 2018 and if it was anything like last year, we’re in for a treat. Headliners of Latitude 2017 included Mumford & Sons, The 1975 and Fleet Foxes and acts like Goldfrapp, John Cale and Fatboy Slim were all part of the lineup.

Latitude Festival was born back in 2006, and since then it’s gained enormous popularity – it was even awarded Best Major Festival at last year’s UK Festival Awards.

The festival provides incredible artists, whether it be in music, comedy, poetry or the arts, and has appealed to both families and young people year on year. With Glastonbury taking a break this year, Latitude 2018 might just be the alternative you’re looking for.

So if the fomo is real, here is everything you need to know about this year’s festival, from tickets and prices to the logistics of getting there.

When is Latitude Festival 2018?

The festival will be taking place from Thursday 12 – Sunday 15 July this year.

Where is Latitude Festival?

The festival is at Henham Park in Suffolk.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are available now on the ticketmaster website.

WATCH: last year’s highlights here

How much is Latitude Festival 2018?

Standard weekend camping costs £197.50 plus a booking fee of £8.00

Can I pay by instalments?

It’s possible to pay for your ticket in instalments, just select to pay with the ‘Layaway plan’ after putting a full price ticket in your cart and filling out the shipping details. This will mean you’re only charged for the first instalment at the checkout.

How do I get to Latitude Festival?

It’s probably easiest to travel by train, and you can use either Halesworth or Diss Stations – at peak times, it’s recommended that you travel to Diss Station. There are regular transfer buses that will take you to the festival.

Who’s headlining Latitude 2018?

No acts have been announced yet but the lineup is coming soon, so watch this space…