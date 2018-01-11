How to buy tickets to see Steps live in 2018

Here's everything you need to know if you want to get tickets for the brand new Steps tour

The much-loved dance-pop group are back for a brand new summer tour for 2018.

Steps, made up of Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins reformed last January.

This summer, they will be hitting the road, stopping off at various cities all over the UK to deliver classic hits like Tragedy, Chain Reaction and 5,6,7,8.

The award-winning band formed way back in 1997, and the idea behind their name was that each of their songs would be choreographed.

Five studio albums and 26 singles later, they’ve announced a huge summer tour to mark their twentieth anniversary.

If you’re looking for a fix of pure nineties pop in an open air arena this summer, this might just be the answer.

The Steps tour will visit the following venues, click on the links for further information and to buy tickets.

26 May – Cheltenham, Whaddon Road Stadium

2 June – Peterborough, ABAX Stadium

9 June – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

10 June – Yeovil, Huish Park Stadium

16 June – Colchester, Colchester Castle Park

27 May – Darlington, Northern Echo Arena Darlington

3 June – Llanelli, Parc Y Scarlets

17 June – Doncaster, Keepmoat Stadium Doncaster

22 June – Dundee, Slessor Gardens

23 June – Chester, Bolesworth Castle

24 June – Coventry, Butts Park Arena

29 June – Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

30 June – Ardingly, South of England Showground

5 July – London, Old Royal Naval College

8 July – Belfast, Stormont Estate

10 July – London, Kew Gardens