Emmerdale: “Robert never intended for anyone to die” – Ryan Hawley reacts to car crash horror

Emmerdale’s catastrophic car crash that killed off Chrissie and Lawrence White will have devastating consequences for Robert Sugden, as it was him the Whites were in pursuit of after he snatched baby son Seb upon discovering the family were fleeing to Australia.

The high-speed chase ended in tragedy tonight when Lachlan caused Chrissie to lose control of the car resulting in the crash, but Robert will feel his own guilt at the part he played in the accident.

“He certainly didn’t expect this to happen,” reveals Ryan Hawley, who plays the stunned Sugden, speaking to RadioTimes.com on location during the filming of tonight’s spectacular stunt. “He knew taking Seb was a dangerous move but he never intended for anyone to die, he just didn’t want them take his son away from him.

“As if there wasn’t enough already at stake with Robert and the Whites and custody of Seb, this happens! It’s definitely going to change everything…”

The dramatic stunt was certainly impressive to watch, and Hawley reveals it was just as exciting to film. “It was quite something! I’ve never seen anything like it. When they filmed the car going into the lorry then up and over the hedge – the sound of it was deafening. I love being involved in the big stories and getting to do stuff like this, it’s fantastic.”

Sadly the wiping out of the Whites means the end of an era for Emmerdale (with the family having handed Home Farm over to Joe Tate) and also for Hawley himself who worked closely with the wealthy, dysfunctional dynasty.

“I actually started the show with John Bowe and Louise Marwood in 2014 when Robert Sugden was recast with me in the role and he returned to the village as Chrissie’s husband.

“Now Lawrence and Chrissie are dead it’ll be very different for me personally working on the show. We’re like a little family group, I am going to miss them.”

