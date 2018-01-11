Emmerdale reveals first dramatic look at Whites’ car crash aftermath

Emmerdale has revealed a first look at Robert Sugden’s reaction to the car crash in tonight’s double bill that is set to leave the future of the White family hanging in the balance.

As viewers already know, a vengeful Lachlan will steer the Whites’ vehicle into the path of an oncoming lorry – an act that could well end up wiping out him and family members Chrissie, Lawrence and Rebecca.

At the time of the collision, the Whites are chasing after Robert, who has snatched son Seb from under their noses. But the pursuit looks set to reach a potentially fatal climax.

In the wake of the smash-up, Robert takes a look at the carnage in his wake – but who has survived the crash and which member/s of the White clan have met their maker?

You can watch the new clip below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale.

