Emmerdale horror crash for the Whites tonight – will someone die?

Who is in danger in this evening's double bill?

Emmerdale fans won’t want to miss tonight’s double bill – what with the threat of the Whites being wiped out in 2018’s first major stunt.

A teaser trailer has already previewed the epic car chase that sees the Home Farm family go after Robert after snatches baby son Seb. And it’s a pursuit that might well end in tragedy after Lachlan grabs the wheel and sends the Whites’ car into the path of an oncoming lorry.

“There is a chase,” says Ryan Hawley, aka Robert. “Robert’s trying to get away from the Whites who are taking Seb to the other side of the world so Robert can never see him again. He’s desperate and has kidnapped his son to stop this happening. What happens next changes everything!”

With Joe Tate having already purchased Home Farm, it seems as though the Whites’ days in the village could well be numbered. But might they be exiting in the most dramatic way possible?

Judging by Robert’s expression, it seems that this could well be the case!

So who might not be seeing much of the new year? Chrissie? Lachlan? Lawrence? Or Rebecca? Find out when Emmerdale shows these scenes tonight at 7.00 and 8.00pm.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below.

